Benny Blanco, Calvin Harris, & Miguel Address Refugee Rights in “I Found You / Nilda’s Story” Video
Earlier today, Benny Blanco and Calvin Harris premiered a new Miguel-assisted version of their song “I Found You” on streaming services. Its video tells the story of Nilda, a Honduran woman seeking asylum in the U.S. with her young son, and chronicles her journey to escape violence in her home country. While trying to cross the border, Nilda and her son were arrested and separated. Though they were reunited, their status in the country is currently uncertain.
The new video was created in partnership with the “While They Wait” campaign, a collaboration between Brooklyn Defenders, Raices, and the ACLU that aims to supports Nilda and other immigrants hoping to find asylum in America.
In an Instagram post, Benny Blanco reflected on the gravity of Nilda’s situation: “Most of us get to do a few simple things everyday … wake up in our bed … know where our family is … know that it’s possible to call them, see them, or even touch them … not have to wear an anklet around their foot for 2 years as they await asylum … and not b petrified to b sent back to a country where u know ur life is in constant danger… Nilda and Keyden don’t have those luxuries.”
Watch the stirring video for “I Found You / Nilda’s Story” and see Blanco’s Instagram post below.
i started making this video with @jakeschreier in july… it was originally intended to b for my single “i found you” but we quickly realized that this was far too powerful and important to b just another video… this was bigger than us or any song we were making… we found a strong, beautiful, courageous woman named nilda… her and her son keyden have had a very hard year… over a 10 day shooting period in Honduras, Mexico, Texas and NY, we tried our best to bring u their story… i’m crying as i write this bc most of us get to do a few simple things everyday… wake up in our bed… know where our family is… know that it’s possible to call them, see them, or even touch them… not have to wear an anklet around their foot for 2 years as they await asylum…. and not b petrified to b sent back to a country where u know ur life is in constant danger… nilda and keyden don’t have those luxuries… @calvinharris @miguel and i made a different version of “I Found You” and teamed up with @bklyndefender @raicestexas and the @aclu_socal to create the While They Wait fund and help not only nilda and keyden but all other families who have been displaced and our seeking asylum… they are human beings… they deserve a good life… just like u and i… special thanks to: @scotthech @thisiswatt @tingalayo @phil_peterson LINK TO VIDEO IN MY BIO!!!! for more info: http://www.whiletheywait.org/