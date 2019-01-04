Earlier today, Benny Blanco and Calvin Harris premiered a new Miguel-assisted version of their song “I Found You” on streaming services. Its video tells the story of Nilda, a Honduran woman seeking asylum in the U.S. with her young son, and chronicles her journey to escape violence in her home country. While trying to cross the border, Nilda and her son were arrested and separated. Though they were reunited, their status in the country is currently uncertain.

The new video was created in partnership with the “While They Wait” campaign, a collaboration between Brooklyn Defenders, Raices, and the ACLU that aims to supports Nilda and other immigrants hoping to find asylum in America.

In an Instagram post, Benny Blanco reflected on the gravity of Nilda’s situation: “Most of us get to do a few simple things everyday … wake up in our bed … know where our family is … know that it’s possible to call them, see them, or even touch them … not have to wear an anklet around their foot for 2 years as they await asylum … and not b petrified to b sent back to a country where u know ur life is in constant danger… Nilda and Keyden don’t have those luxuries.”

Watch the stirring video for “I Found You / Nilda’s Story” and see Blanco’s Instagram post below.