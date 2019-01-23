Beck has shared a new song, “Tarantula,” as part of an upcoming compilation of Music Inspired by the Film ROMA. Alfonso Cuarón’s film was nominated yesterday for 10 Oscars, including Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Foreign Film. Music Inspired By The Film ROMA is out February 8 via Sony Music Masterworks, and features contributions from DJ Shadow, UNKLE, Ibeyi, and Patti Smith, who rerecorded her 1996 track “Wing” for the project. Billie Eilish’s “When I Was Older” was released earlier this month as the compilation’s lead single.

Beck’s “Tarantula,” a cover Colourbox’s original version, features atmospheric production and backing vocals from Feist. Stream it below, and check out the full tracklist for Music Inspired By The Film Roma.

Music Inspired by the Film ROMA

1. Ciudad de México, “Tepeji 21 (The Sounds of ROMA)”

2. Patti Smith, “Wing”

3. Beck, “Tarantula” (Colourbox cover)

4. Billie Eilish, “WHEN I WAS OLDER”

5. Bu Cuarón, “PSYCHO”

6. UNKLE, “On My Knees” [ft. Michael Kiwanuka]

7. Jessie Reyez, “Con El Viento”

8. El-P / Wilder Zoby, “Marooned”

9. Sonido Gallo Negro, “Cumbia del Borras”

10. Quique Rangel, “La Hora Exacta”

11. Ibeyi, “Cleo Who Takes Care of You”

12. DJ Shadow, “We Are Always Alone”

13. Asaf Avidan, “Between These Hands”

14. Laura Marling, “Those Were the Days” (Mary Hopkin cover)

15. T Bone Burnett, “ROMA”