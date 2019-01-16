Jimmy Fallon took his Tonight Show to San Juan, Puerto Rico for last night’s episode in an effort to raise awareness about the country’s recovery efforts from the devastation laid by Hurricane Maria. As part of the special episode, Fallon sampled local food with José Andrés, interviewed and performed a Hamilton number with Lin-Manuel Miranda, whose famous Broadway play is in the midst of a three-week run on the island. Fallon also had Latin trap star Bad Bunny on to perform his hit single “Mía,” backed with an elaborate street party full of local citizens, dancers, instrument players along with Fallon and the Roots.

The makeshift parade was a lively and colorful way to capture the partying spirit of the Drake-assisted single off Bad Bunny’s recent album X100PRE. Latin singers Ozuna and José Feliciano also performed their lovely rendition of the Noel Estrada-standard “En Mi Viejo San Juan” on the show. It was truly a genuinely sweet and celebratory look at the country of Puerto Rico and its people. Watch both the Bad Bunny and the Ozuna & José Feliciano performances below.