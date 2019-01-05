azealia-banks-calls-out-elon-musk-for-attempting-to-discredit-her-in-lawsuit

Yesterday, Bloomberg reported that both Grimes and Azealia Banks might have to testify in a lawsuit brought by the Securities and Exchange Commission against Elon Musk. The lawsuit was in part due to a tweet from the billionaire in August, where he stated his intention of taking Tesla private at a price of $420 per share. Now in response to this fiasco, Banks has returned to Instagram to speak out against claims made by Musk’s lawyer in the suit.

“The are still slighting me like I don’t have plenty more dirt to spill on Elon,” she captioned on Instagram. “This is going to get extremely ugly. I may be a lot of things but a liar is not one of them. Elon will learn very soon who is more powerful of us two.”

The screenshot, which comes from quotes of the original court filing circulating in various news articles, finds Musk’s lawyer Dean Kristy attempting to discredit Banks for her outrageous antics on social media. “She is a ‘veteran of long and nonsensical beefs [having] feuded with everyone from Sarah Pain to Nick Cannon,'” Kristy’s filing reads. “She remains a ‘Twitter villain even after being banned from the service’; she went on a rant on Instagram ‘that began as a delirious critique of colonial wealth and racial privilege, [and] became a vaguely eugenicist denigration of Musk as a caveman.'”

In another, slightly more hidden post on Instagram Stories, Banks said that she isn’t intentionally trying to get Musk in any more trouble. “Elon needs to just speak to me directly bc This is getting out of hand,” she wrote. “Kristy can bash me all he wants but I’m not the one who’s going to lose here.”

Banks’ statements are the latest in a long line of confrontations between the two, which most recently resulted in Banks posting a letter on Instagram apologizing to the Tesla billionaire. Since then, the madness hasn’t stopped, with it later revealed that Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey allegedly mailed his shaved beard hair to Banks to “make him an amulet that would protect him from evildoers,” according to Vanity Fair’s Nick Bilton. See her latest response to Musk and his lawsuit below.