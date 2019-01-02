A$AP Bari (real name Jabari Shelton) will stand trial beginning tomorrow in London for sexual assault charges, the Daily Mirror reports. Shelton was arrested in May and charged with two counts of sexual assault for an altercation last July at a local hotel. He denied both counts at a hearing in June.

Shelton’s attorney reportedly said at the June hearing that the alleged incident is the same as that described in a pending lawsuit filed against Shelton last November for sexual assault and battery. A woman identified as Jane Doe accused Shelton of entering a London hotel room where she was laying in bed on the night in question, repeatedly demanding sex, and assaulting her in the bathroom where she fled after rebuffing him.

Shelton co-founded A$AP Mob and owns the streetwear brand VLONE, which previously collaborated with Nike on sneakers and merchandise. Nike ended its relationship with Shelton and VLONE after video of the alleged assault surfaced online. Crew members A$AP Rocky and A$AP Ferg criticized Shelton’s actions in ensuing months.

Shelton called the video “misleading” and said the situation was resolved “amicably” in a statement after the video surfaced. “Being raised by strong women who taught me to respect everyone, I’m disappointed in the situation as well as myself and will reflect on the situation appropriately,” he said.

