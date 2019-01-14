Earlier this month, Ariana Grande was announced as one of this year’s Coachella headliners. It’s Grande’s first time headlining the Indio, California mega-fest and, as a result, the singer has had to shuffle some of her tour schedule to fit in the two-weekend commitment.

The North American run of Grande’s Sweetener tour, now scheduled to run into mid-July, has added new dates in Chicago, Columbus, Indianapolis, St. Louis, Milwaukee, St. Paul, Denver, and Salt Lake City. Cancelled dates in Omaha, Nebraska and Raleigh, North Carolina will offer full refunds. Grande will perform at Coachella on April 14 and 21.

See Ariana Grande’s updated tour schedule below, with rescheduled dates in bold.

Ariana Grande 2019 Sweetener tour dates:

March 18 – Albany, NY – Times Union Center

March 20 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

March 22 – Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Center

March 25 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

March 26 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

March 28 – Cleveland, OH – Quicken Loans Arena

March 30 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena

April 1 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

April 3 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

April 5 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

April 14 – Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival

April 21 – Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival

April 25 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place

April 27 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

April 30 – Portland, OR – Moda Center

May 2 – San Jose, CA – SAP Center

May 3 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center

May 6 – Los Angeles, CA – STAPLES Center

May 7 – Los Angeles, CA – STAPLES Center

May 10 – Los Angeles, CA – The Forum

May 11 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

May 14 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Arena

May 17 – San Antonio, TX – AT&T Center

May 19 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

May 21 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

May 23 – Oklahoma City, OK – Chesapeake Energy Arena

May 25 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center

May 28 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

May 29 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center

May 31 – Miami, FL – American Airlines Arena

June 1 – Miami, FL – American Airlines Arena

June 4 – Chicago, IL – United Center

June 5 – Chicago, IL – United Center

June 7 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

June 8 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

June 10 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

June 12 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

June 14 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

June 15 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

June 18 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

June 19 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

June 21 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

June 22 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

June 24 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

June 26 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

June 29 – Indianapolis, IN – Bankers Life Fieldhouse

July 1 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center

July 5 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum

July 6 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center

July 8 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

July 11 – Denver, CO – Pepsi Center

July 13 – Salt Lake City, UT – Vivint Smart Home Arena