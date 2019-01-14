News \
Ariana Grande Reschedules Sweetener Tour Dates Due to Coachella Appearance
Earlier this month, Ariana Grande was announced as one of this year’s Coachella headliners. It’s Grande’s first time headlining the Indio, California mega-fest and, as a result, the singer has had to shuffle some of her tour schedule to fit in the two-weekend commitment.
The North American run of Grande’s Sweetener tour, now scheduled to run into mid-July, has added new dates in Chicago, Columbus, Indianapolis, St. Louis, Milwaukee, St. Paul, Denver, and Salt Lake City. Cancelled dates in Omaha, Nebraska and Raleigh, North Carolina will offer full refunds. Grande will perform at Coachella on April 14 and 21.
See Ariana Grande’s updated tour schedule below, with rescheduled dates in bold.
Ariana Grande 2019 Sweetener tour dates:
March 18 – Albany, NY – Times Union Center
March 20 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
March 22 – Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Center
March 25 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena
March 26 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
March 28 – Cleveland, OH – Quicken Loans Arena
March 30 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena
April 1 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre
April 3 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
April 5 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
April 14 – Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival
April 21 – Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival
April 25 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place
April 27 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena
April 30 – Portland, OR – Moda Center
May 2 – San Jose, CA – SAP Center
May 3 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center
May 6 – Los Angeles, CA – STAPLES Center
May 7 – Los Angeles, CA – STAPLES Center
May 10 – Los Angeles, CA – The Forum
May 11 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena
May 14 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Arena
May 17 – San Antonio, TX – AT&T Center
May 19 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center
May 21 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
May 23 – Oklahoma City, OK – Chesapeake Energy Arena
May 25 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center
May 28 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena
May 29 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center
May 31 – Miami, FL – American Airlines Arena
June 1 – Miami, FL – American Airlines Arena
June 4 – Chicago, IL – United Center
June 5 – Chicago, IL – United Center
June 7 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
June 8 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
June 10 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center
June 12 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena
June 14 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
June 15 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
June 18 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
June 19 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
June 21 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena
June 22 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
June 24 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
June 26 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
June 29 – Indianapolis, IN – Bankers Life Fieldhouse
July 1 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center
July 5 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum
July 6 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center
July 8 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center
July 11 – Denver, CO – Pepsi Center
July 13 – Salt Lake City, UT – Vivint Smart Home Arena