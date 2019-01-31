Earlier this week, Ariana Grande commemorated her recent single “7 Rings” with a tattoo of the title in Japanese kanji characters. Individually, the characters 七 and 輪 translate to “seven” and “hoops/rings/wheels.” But Ariana’s palm tattoo grouped the two characters together, and, as is often the case in Japanese, gave them an entirely new meaning: “small charcoal grill.“

Last night, Grande attempted to fix her mistake by adding more characters. By adding 指, or “finger,” below the existing phrase “七輪,” her tattoo now reads as something like “seven rings.” She’s also added a heart for good measure. But Kotaku reports that this is still not quite right, since the 輪 and 指 characters are split between different lines: “In English, this would be like writing “rings” as “ri” and then “ngs” in another paragraph.”

“Slightly better,” wrote Ariana Grande on her Instagram story. “Thanks to my tutor for helping me fix and to @kanenavasard for being a legend. And to my doctor for the lidocaine shots (no joke). Rip tiny charcoal grill. Miss you man. I actually really liked u.” This is the latest incident in a long line of Ariana’s tattoo fixes — in the past, she’s covered up impulsive couples tattoos in some seriously creative ways.