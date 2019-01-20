arctic-monkeys-play-three-songs-on-austin-city-limits-watch

Arctic Monkeys made their first-ever appearance on last night’s episode of the long-running PBS series Austin City Limits. During the episode, the band performed their Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino songs “The Ultracheese,” “Star Treatment,” and “One Point Perspective,” as well as a few tracks from their 15+ year back catalog.

Arctic Monkeys’ latest album Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino was released in May. The band was recently nominated for a BRIT award this year, following the release of a documentary and new 7″ B-side of material originally recorded for their latest album. In the wake of its release, the band appeared on Corden, Colbert, BBC Radio 1, and at Lollapalooza, and released a video for the album track “Four Out of Five.” Watch their Austin City Limits performance below.