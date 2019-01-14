News \
Aphex Twin Announces NYC Show
Aphex Twin is playing a show in New York City on 4/11. It’s the producer’s first show there is quite a while, and it’s happening right before Richard D. James heads to the opposite coast to play Coachella for two weekends.
The show will take place at the new-ish venue Avant Gardener in Bushwick. Tickets go on sale at 10AM EST this Friday (1/18), though there’s an email pre-sale going on two days before on 1/16. More information available here.
As with most things Aphex-related these days, this show was teased beforehand with some posters in Brooklyn.
NYC.
PRESALE 10AM EST WEDNESDAY 16 JANUARY.https://t.co/nvHvriTzFi pic.twitter.com/64YCS6X6vf
— Aphex Twin (@AphexTwin) January 14, 2019
