animal-collective-tease-merriweather-post-pavilion-10th-anniversary-release

Today marks the 10th anniversary of Animal Collective’s eighth studio album Merriweather Post Pavilion. The band took to Instagram to celebrate the occasion, where they also hinted that new MPP-related music might be in the cards for 2019.

“Happy 10th Birthday MPP. We’re overwhelmed about how many of you have tapped into our world through this music,” the band wrote on Instagram. “Every record is special to us but this one seems to have flown the farthest. We hope to release some other MPP related sounds and sights over the next couple months in celebration of this moment.” The band also note that they’re currently “finding [their] way into some new sounds,” which hopefully means a new album could be on the way too.

Animal Collective’s latest album Tangerine Reef was released in August. The album was teased with a trippy, underwater video, as well as the song “Hair Cutter,” which dropped back in July. In September, the band unveiled a new reissue of their sixth album Feels, as well as a band-sanctioned bootleg of their 2004 show in Seattle. AnCo members Geologist and Deakin also released a song called “Suspend the Time” in partnership with The Ocean Foundation this November. Check out their Instagram teaser below.