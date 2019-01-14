A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Hits No. 1 With 823 Albums Sold

The melodic New York rapper A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie topped this week’s Billboard 200 with his latest album Hoodie SZN, an achievement that further exposed the chart’s peculiar mechanics in the streaming era. The LP sold just 823 copies during the week in question, according to The New York Times.

Hoodie SZN, like most rap albums, racked up the vast majority of its “equivalent album units” (to use the chart’s modern parlance) through streaming services. Billboard reports that the 20 songs on A Boogie’s LP were streamed 83 million times. As calculated by the chart’s formula, the project moved 58,000 units.

Of the 823 albums sold, all were digital downloads; physical copies of Hoodie SZN are not yet available. That number is the fewest copies sold by a No. 1 album in the chart’s history. 21 Savage previously held the record with his latest album I Am > I Was, which debuted at No. 1 with 3,481 copies sold.

In any case, the album is A Boogie’s first No. 1 record. Add to his stats by streaming the Hoodie SZN single “4 Min Convo (Favorite Song)” below.