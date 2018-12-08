Yo La Tengo are still in the midst of their historic 8 Nights of Hanukkah residency, which takes place this year from December 2-9 at New York’s Bowery Ballroom. Thursday night, the band brought out Bill Callahan to join the band in covering Carly Simon’s song “Touched by the Sun,” which comes from her 1994 album Letters Never Sent.

The band’s long-standing Hanukkah tradition made its return last year after taking a five-year hiatus in part do to the closing of Hoboken venue Maxwell’s, the location of the event for over a decade. As part of its return last year, the band brought out guests like Bob Odenkirk, Todd Barry, and Jeff Tweedy across the band’s 8-night run.

Yo La Tengo’s latest album There’s a Riot Going On was released in March featuring singles “For You Too,” “You Are Here,” “Shades of Blue,” and more. The recently covered Neil Young’s “Time Fades Away” in June as part of a Spotify’s Singles series, elsewhere joining Kurt Vile to cover The Cure’s “Friday I’m In Love” at their tour stop in Vile’s native Philadelphia. In October, the Lemonheads announced their 2019 album Varshons II with a cover of Yo La Tengo’s 1990 song “Can’t Forget.” Watch the band perform Carly Simon’s “Touched by the Sun” with Bill Callahan below, and revisit our 2018 interview with the New Jersey band here.