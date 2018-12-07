XXXTentacion – “One Minute (ft. Kanye West)”

XXXTentacion’s posthumous album Skins is now available on streaming platforms, including a new song called “One Minute” featuring Kanye West. The song raised some when it leaked earlier this week, not only because of the controversy surrounding XXX; in Kanye’s verse, he raps about what sounds like a woman ruining a man’s career with allegations of sexual assault. XXXTentacion notably faced charges of aggravated battery of a pregnant woman and domestic battery by strangulation before his death, though it isn’t necessarily clear that the song about him. Earlier this year, Kanye voiced support for the rapper, along with A$AP Bari, who was arrested on two sexual assault charges. Skins marks the third studio album and first posthumous release from XXXTentacion following 2018’s ? and his album 17 last year. Hear his new single with Kanye below.