Xiu Xiu have announced a new album, Girl With Basket of Fruit, out February 9 on Polyvinyl. The announcement comes just a day before the band is set to drop Puff O’Gigio under the name XXL, a collaborative project with Italian experimentalists Larsen. Girl With Basket of Fruit features production credits from Angela Seo and Deerhoof’s Greg Saunier; it is Xiu Xiu’s first record under that name since their excellent 2017 record Forget.

The band have also shared the first single from Girl With Basket of Fruit, entitled “Scisssssssors,” along with a sinister new visual. Directed by Seo and Anna Lian Tes, the video features dark rituals in different contexts. According to a press release, it deals with “themes and references of… ritual, mythology, mundane and divergent belief, film, music, and resurrected motifs from preceding Xiu Xiu videos.” Find the video for the single, along with the tracklist and cover art for Girl With Basket of Fruit below.

Xiu Xiu, Girl with Basket of Fruit tracklist

1. “Girl with Basket of Fruit”

2. “It Comes Out as a Joke”

3. “Amargi ve Moo”

4. “Ice Cream Truck”

5. “Pumpkin Attack on Mommy and Daddy”

6. “The Wrong Thing”

7. “Mary Turner, Mary Turner”

8. “Scisssssssors”

9. “Normal Love”