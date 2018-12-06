Wiki – “Elixir” (ft. Jesse James Solomon and Obongjayar)

Wiki partnered with two Brits for his latest single “Elixir,” which premiered today on BBC Radio 1Xtra. The track pairs the Brooklyn rapper with a smoky percussion-heavy beat and a soaring patois hook from singer Obongjayar, evoking some of the breakout work by Wiki’s group Ratking. It’s welcome following Wiki’s more traditionalist aesthetic on last year’s solo debut No Mountains in Manhattan. Jesse James Solomon adds a guest verse.

The release follows a quiet 2018 by the XL signee. Wiki released “In the Park” featuring Brooklyn duo Gloss Gang in September and appeared on label boss Richard Russell’s February album Everything Is Recorded. His tweet sharing the new song suggest he’s been restless. “Sick of ALL the cool guy shit. We making quality fucking art on this side,” he wrote. “If the powers at be wanna keep pushing the same agenda it’s all good. See me in the history books.”

Listen to “Elixir” below.