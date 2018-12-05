Robyn has released a video from the eponymous single from her new album Honey. This is likely the clip that Robyn issued an open casting call for in September, in which she claimed to be looking for “a diverse cast of interesting and expressive people” that are 18 years of age and older and “love music and love to dance in their own way.” The dimly-lit, artful new clip captures Robyn and a crew of dancers clubbing in slo-mo until the morning light. The video was directed by Robyn’s partner Max Vitali, who has directed many of her past videos including those for “Call Your Girlfriend” and “Dancing On My Own.”

Robyn performed “Honey” and a cover of Wham!’s “Last Christmas” at the BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge earlier this week. Last month, she announced a 2019 world tour. Read our review of Honey here, and watch the video for the song below.