Valee Raps About Borat on New Song With Lil Yachty

Important: Valee’s verse on “Hmmm,” a new song from 808 Mafia producers TM88 and Southside that also features Lil Yachty, contains the following ver’ nice couplet:

At the spot with your bitch watching Borat

She hitting my phone, I ignore that

Alas, Valee does not refer to her as “your waayife,” but we’ll forgive him. The song, which premiered today as Zane Lowe’s World Record, is apparently sourced from an upcoming TM88 solo album. It also features such delectable Valee-isms as “I treat a bitch better than Petco” (and he should know) and “My Vlone shirt same color ketchup / I ride 26es, you betcha.” Yachty gets off a pretty good one too: “My oldest car still ain’t hit fifth grade.”

“Hmmm” may be the final release of a banner year for Valee, who released G.O.O.D. Job, You Found me, an outstanding EP of both new and previously released songs, as well as a handful of standalone singles and collaborations including “Loading,” “Allat,” “Womp Womp” (with Jeremih), “Awesome” (with Matt Ox), and “Wombo” (also with Yachty). Listen to “Hmmm” below, and hear more information about the song from TM88 on Lowe’s Apple Music Beats 1 radio show. Maybe he’ll do Bruno next.