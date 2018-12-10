Ty Dolla $ign has been indicted for 3 counts of drug possession, including one felony count of cocaine possession, by a Georgia grand jury, TMZ and Pitchfork report. In September, the singer and producer was charged after being pulled over in Atlanta prior to a show he was set to perform there with G-Eazy, Lil Uzi Vert, and YBN Nahmir. Skrillex was among the six people with him in the car at the time. With the help of drug dogs, police allegedly found cocaine and less than an ounce of marijuana in the vehicle, and Ty told the officers that the drugs belonged to him.

In Georgia court, the charges brought against the singer—felony charges of cocaine and THC possession and misdemeanor possession of less than one ounce of weed—could result in up to a 15-year prison sentence, according to TMZ. The other passengers in the car, including Skrillex, were not charged in the incident.

Ty’s latest album was MihTy, a collaboration with fellow R&B singer Jeremih, and he has appeared as a featured guest on songs with many artists this year, including Post Malone, Mariah Carey, Khalid, and Kanye West.