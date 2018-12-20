Travis Scott Wanted a Son But Thinks His Daughter Is “Fire”

Timed perfectly to this morning’s report that Travis Scott will perform with Maroon 5 during halftime at Super Bowl LIII, Rolling Stone has published a profile of the Houston rapper and producer. The story follows Scott during the days surrounding his inaugural Astroworld Festival in November and depicts an energetic young superstar on a victory lap in his hometown Houston: accepting honors from the mayor, taking phone calls from James Harden, performing with Stevie Wonder, hanging at his grandmother’s home, etc. Scott comes off as jovial, at ease with his absurd lifestyle, and a potentially unsafe Lamborghini driver.

Much of the profile focuses on Scott’s family, including his girlfriend Kylie Jenner, the mother of his daughter Stormi. Their relationship seems good, as far as tabloid relationships go. Scott opens up about the speed at which they grew close and gave birth, and reveals his initial reaction to his first child having two X chromosomes. “At first I was like, ‘Man, I need a son,'” Scott said. “When we found out it was a girl, I was like, ‘Huhhh.’ But after a while I was like, ‘Yo, this might be the illest thing that ever happened.’ And when Stormi was born, I was like, ‘Life is fire, bro.’”

This (charming?) evidence that parenthood does indeed change a person was not the only time Scott described something in the article as “fire.” He also applies the descriptor to his father’s old music recording equipment, the fact that Jenner likes Tim Burton and Wes Anderson movies, the necessary standard for his eventual marriage proposal, and the notion of congressmember-elect Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s New Green Deal, about which he was previously unaware, but said, “That sounds fire!”

You can read the full profile here.