T.I. reached a plea deal in court on Thursday where he agreed to pay a $300 fine in exchange for the assault charge levied by a security guard in the rapper’s Atlanta-area gated community to be dropped, The Blast reports. T.I. reportedly pleaded no contest to a city ordinance violation and his charge was basically knocked down to a ticket.

In May, the rapper got into an altercation with the security guard posted outside T.I.’s neighborhood after the guard refused to let T.I. in. The two men argued until the cops showed up and arrested the rapper on disorderly conduct, public drunkenness, and simple assault charges. Sources told TMZ that T.I. did not hit the guard, but that he “feared he would be hit during the dispute.” In Georgia, that qualifies as “simple assault.” Prosecutors alleged that T.I. told the guard that “nobody will get you out of this” and that he “had all night” which they say made the guard afraid for his life. T.I. claimed that the guard “antagonized” him after the rapper accused the guard of sleeping on the job.

Shortly after his arrest, a jailhouse video leaked of a frustrated but polite T.I. asking cops why he was taken into custody. At the time, T.I. chalked the arrest up to “white cops in a very white area.”