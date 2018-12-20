The Flaming Lips got into the Christmas spirit this yeay pushing a modern standard to an absurdist extreme. Today, they released their cover of David Bowie and Bing Crosby’s classic carol “Peace on Earth/Little Drummer Boy,” originally recorded back in 1977 and released in 1982. The Flaming Lips’ rendering is a pretty faithful and standard tribute, but the accompanying video is a bizarre and silly short featuring the band dressed like Roman sentries and painted in psychedelic colors. The video, which was directed by Lips leader Wayne Coyne and George Salisbury, seems like something you might catch on Adult Swim at 4 in the morning.

“Peace on Earth/Little Drummer Boy” was recorded in Coyne’s Pink Floor Studios, where the video was also shot. The Flaming Lips recently announced their new album King’s Mouth, narrated by the Clash’s Mick Jones, has been set to premiere April 13. It follows their 2017 album Oczy Mlody. The group also recently released a greatest hits volume and a collection of early rarities, including “The Flaming Lips Theme Song 1983.” They also have plans for a split EP with Mac DeMarco, with the Lips and DeMarco each covering three of the other acts songs. Watch the video for “Peace on Earth/Little Drummer Boy” below.