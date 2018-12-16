The Cure Hint at New Album, Share 2019 Tour Dates

After their induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame earlier this month, the Cure don’t appear to be going quietly into retirement. Since then, the band has announced an extensive touring schedule, with dates in Europe and South Africa through most of 2019. In addition to new tour dates, the band also said that they’re finishing up work on their first new album in over a decade, as Consequence of Sound points out.

In a new interview with SiriusXM about the band’s Hall of Fame induction, frontman Robert Smith said that they’d be heading into the studio soon to wrap things up with the record. “We’re going in about six weeks time to finish up what will be our first album in more than a decade,” he said. “It’s very exciting times for us all around.”

Smith said that he was partially encouraged by this year’s Meltdown Festival, which he curated over the summer. “Seeing all these new bands inspired me to do something new,” he told SiriusXM. The band has also announced a series of tour dates beginning next March, with performances at around 20 festivals throughout the summer. Their stretch of summer festival dates begins at Austria’s Nova Rock Festival in June, with near-non-stop dates through their performance at Rock en Seine in Paris this August. Check out their full tour itinerary below.

The Cure 2019 Tour Dates:

03/16 – Joannesburg, SA @ Rock on the Lawns

03/18 – Cape Town, SA @ Rock on the Lawns

06/08 – Dublin, IE @ Malahide Castle

06/13-15 – Nickelsdorf, AT @ Nova Rock Festival

06/16 – Florence, IT @ Firenze Rocks

06/21-23 – Schessel, DE @ Hurricane Festival

06/21-23 – Neuhausen ob eck, DE @ Southside Festival

06/24-26 – Zagreb, HR @ INmusic Festival

06/28 – Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter

07/04 – Novi Sad, RS @ Exit Festival

07/06 – Roskilde, DK @ Roskilde Festival

07/11 – Lisbon, PT @ NOS Alive Festival

07/12-13 – Madrid, ES @ Mad Cool Festival

07/17 – Athens, GR @ Ejekt Festival

07/18-20 – Ostrava, CZ @ Colours of Ostrava

07/22 – Bucharest, RO @ Rock the City Festival

08/03 – Moscow, RU @ Afisha Picnic

08/07 – Oslo, NO @ Oya Festival

08/09-11 – Helsinki, FI @ Flow Festival

08/16 – Glasgow, UK @ Glasgow Summer Sessions

08/23 – Paris, FR @ Rock en Seine