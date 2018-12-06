Taylor Swift was an unannounced guest at her collaborator Jack Antonoff’s all-star Ally Coalition Talent Show benefit concert at New York City’s Town Hall last night. Swift took the stage to perform an acoustic version of her Reputation single “Delicate” during Hayley Kiyoko’s set. The intimate night also featured (previously announced) performances by Lana Del Rey, Mitski, Rostam, Regina Spektor, and Antonoff’s own Bleachers. Lana Del Rey debuted new material and Rostam covered Van Morrison’s “Astral Weeks.”

In March, Kiyoko criticized Swift for only singing “about men in every single song and video” in a Refinery29 profile. Swift responded in a Tumblr post, writing that “we should applaud artists who are brave enough to tell their honest romantic narrative through their art…The fact is that I’ve never encountered homophobia and she has. It’s her right to call out anyone who has double standards about gay vs straight love interests.” Watch the two perform “Delicate” below.

TAYLOR SWIFT AT ALLY COALITION WHAT THR HELL pic.twitter.com/0tvrYLBx8Q — jonah (@planettropico) December 6, 2018