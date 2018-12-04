Sounds Like Stereolab Are Coming Back

Stereolab, international masters of bilingual leftist two-chord space pop, could be playing some live shows for the first time in a decade next year. As Pitchfork points out, a post published on the band’s website today reads: “Keep ‘em peeled for news of the live return of Stereolab.”

Stereolab formed in the early ’90s, releasing their debut album Peng! in 1992 after a series of singles and EPs, and went on indefinite hiatus in 2009. Today’s post also announces upcoming reissues of much of the band’s discography, spanning from 1993’s Transient Random-Noise Bursts with Announcements to 2004’s Margerine Eclipse, a stretch of seven albums originally released on Elektra.

Since the Stereolab hiatus, frontwoman Lætitia Sadier has released music as a soloist and with her Lætitia Sadier Source Ensemble, as well as guesting on albums by artists like Deerhoof and Atlas Sound, and guitarist/co-songwriter Tim Gane has led the band Cavern of Anti-Matter. The upcoming album reissues follow this year’s rerelease of Stereolab’s Switched On series of compilations, which collected tracks from EPs, singles, and other non-album releases.

There’s no word yet on release dates for the reissues, or when or where the 2019 shows will be happening. Keep ‘em peeled, as they say.