Sorority Noise’s Cameron Boucher Shares Note About Conversation With Alleged Rape Victim

Connecticut rock band Sorority Noise cancelled their farewell shows ahead of a planned hiatus this past April after a rape allegation against singer and guitarist Cameron Boucher emerged online. Today, Boucher, who denied the allegation, has shared his first statement on the matter in eight months.

The statement, posted to Sorority Noise’s Facebook and Twitter accounts, details a recent conversation with Boucher’s alleged victim. It begins, “The other day I had a positive and constructive conversation with a person who, eight months ago, was pressured into making a statement about me online.” Boucher later writes, “Although we are each valid in our own experiences, we agree that anything that did occur between us was not purposeful or malicious.” He says the note “has been approved both by myself and the other person involved” and that both parties consider it “a step in the right direction.”

The rape allegation first surfaced via a third party, musician Nicole Schoenholz, a former member of The World Is A Beautiful Place And I Am No Longer Afraid To Die, who previously toured with Sorority Noise. Schoenholz posted vague allegations using Boucher’s initials in a since-deleted Facebook post, and then a user claiming to be Schoenholz referred to Boucher by name in a more detailed Reddit post, which also has been deleted.

Read Boucher’s full new statement below.

The other day I had a positive and constructive conversation with a person who, eight months ago, was pressured into making a statement about me online. This conversation was important to both of us, and I’m grateful we were able to speak on our experiences and what we could do positively going forward. We felt this note, which has been approved both by myself and the other person involved, was a step in the right direction. Although we are each valid in our own experiences, we agree that anything that did occur between us was not purposeful or malicious. This person has made peace with a situation they would not have shared publicly under other circumstances. I have been in intensive therapy for the past eight months and over that time I’ve been working towards growth, being mindful, and moving forward. I appreciate your reading of this note, be well. - Cam

This article originally appeared on Stereogum.