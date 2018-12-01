News \
Watch Smashing Pumpkins Bring Out Rise Against’s Tim McIlrath to Cover The Cars’ “Dangerous Type”
The Smashing Pumpkins’ new album Shiny and Oh So Bright, Vol. 1 was released last month, and the band returned to their hometown of Chicago Friday night as part of their ongoing 30th anniversary tour. During their set, the band brought out Rise Against frontman Tim McIlrath to cover The Cars’ 1979 classic “Dangerous Type.” McIlrath sang the vocal lines with Billy Corgan playing guitar and singing backing vocals during the chorus.
Smashing Pumpkins’ latest album Shiny and Oh So Bright, Vol. 1 arrived in November, featuring the band’s previously-released singles “Silvery Sometimes (Ghosts),” “Solara,” and “Knights of Malta.” The current lineup finds frontman Billy Corgan joined by the band’s original drummer Jimmy Chamberlin, as well as guitarist James Iha. In a recent interview with USA Today, Corgan let slip that he might be working on a Christmas album just in time for the holidays. Corgan recently appeared on the cover of a Chicago cat magazine, threw the first pitch at a Chicago Cubs game, and announced the birth of his daughter, Philomena Clementine. Watch video of their performance with Rise Against’s Tim McIlrath below and catch the band on tour, with dates available here.