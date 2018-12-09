Hear a New Skrillex Collaboration in the Trailer for Kingdom Hearts III

Skrillex has teamed up with Japanese-American vocalist Utada Hikaru on a new song featured in the trailer for Kingdom Hearts III. Hikaru’s song “Hikari” (“Simple & Clean” in English) was used as the theme for the original game, and her music has since proven fairly influential in American pop, notably sampled by artists like Lil B, French Montana, and more. A fan of the franchise himself, Skrillex initially reached out to Hikaru in hopes of remixing her song “Don’t Think Twice,” which debuted in February as the theme for the upcoming game. The two instead collaborated on completely new song titled “Face My Fears,” which will also be featured in the Square Enix title.

Skrillex recently unveiled a new remix of Travis Scott’s Astroworld hit “Sicko Mode” and produced the beat for “The Distance,” a standout from Mariah Carey’s recent album Caution. Back in October, the producer began teasing a new collaboration with XXXTantacion, Lil Pump, and Swae Lee. His latest full-length solo album Recess was released in 2014, followed by a collaborative LP with Diplo as Jack Ü in 2015. The album featured the memorable Justin Bieber collaboration “Where Are Ü Now,” which peaked at No. 8 on the Billboard Hot 100 in July of that year. Check out his new collaboration with Utada Hikaru below.