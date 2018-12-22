M. Ward and Zooey Deschanel reunited earlier this month for a series of She & Him holiday performances dubbed “A Very She & Him Christmas Party” in Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Austin. Now, the duo have brought their holiday cheer to the Late Late Show with James Corden, where they played “The Christmas Song” from their first holiday album back in 2011. Surrounded by glistening, snow-crested Christmas trees, the performance offered a surprisingly touching rendition of the song on a show often overshadowed by zany celebrity antics.

Earlier this year, the band contributed two gender-swapped takes on the love song “She/He Gives Her/His Love To Me” to MGM’s Universal Love compilation, which aims to rethink the canon of wedding songs to be more inclusive of all sexualities and gender identities. Their latest album Christmas Party was released in 2016, following their 2014 standout Classics. Watch their Corden performance below.