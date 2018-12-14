Earlier this month, Chicago rapper Saba promised that he would release a new song every week over the next five weeks. Today, he released the synthy “Where It’s At,” an ethereal nighttime drive kinda record produced by Saba and daedaePIVOT.

The track follows his standout April album Care for Me, which made its way into Spin’s 51 Best Albums of the Year, and recent singles “Papaya,” which also featured daedaePIVOT, and “Excited.” There was also a recent separate release of the upbeat, gospel-tinged loosie “Stay Right Here” featuring fellow Chicagoan Mick Jenkins and singer Xavier Omär, which was released in November.

Saba is currently in the midst of an international tour that will extend into spring of next year. He also spent some time on Twitter doing a little, well, campaigning let’s say, for Care for Me’s placement on year end lists. He remarked in all-caps, “I’LL ONLY SAY THIS ONCE CUZ I DONT WANT IT TO BE MISTAKEN AS ME BEING INSECURE OR ME SEEKING OUTSIDE VALIDATION IN ANYWAY… I KNOW WHAT I AM. BUT ANY YEAR END LIST (NOT JUST HIP HOP) ANY… THAT DOESNT HAVE CARE FOR ME IN IT IS DISRESPECTFUL.” Saba is certainly not lacking any confidence. Listen to “Where It’s At” below.