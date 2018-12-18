Saba has released a new video for the somber track “Sirens” from his April album Care for Me. The visual, directed by Reed Jackson, sets the Chicago rapper in a kitchen, though a different one from that in Saba’s childhood home as featured on the LP’s cover art. Blinding lights periodically interrupt food preparation and card games, and the clip closes with the sound of police sirens.

The song serves as the back half of the album’s two-part intro and opens with fellow Chicagoan theMIND belting about fearing goodbyes. You may recognize his voice from collaborations with Mick Jenkins or the delightful doo-wop loop underlying Noname’s Telefone cut “Sunny Duet.” Here, he’s seated upstairs, watching young girls draw chalk outlines in the driveway.

Care for Me was one of Spin’s 51 best albums of 2018. Saba previously released videos for “Life” and the intro’s first half, “Busy.” He shared a new song each of the past five Fridays, most recently “Where It’s At.” The run kicked off with “Stay Right Here” featuring the aforementioned Jenkins and singer Xavier Omär. Saba launches a 10-city European tour in February; you can view those dates and purchase tickets here.

Watch the “Sirens” video below.