The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees for 2019 have been announced, and it’s a surprising and unusually cool list for the music institution. This year’s class of inductees (its 34th) is Radiohead, the Cure, Janet Jackson, Stevie Nicks, Roxy Music, Def Leppard, and the Zombies, demonstrating a move away from a focus on more capital-C classic rock bands. Brian Eno is included in the Roxy Music lineup that is being inducted. Stevie Nicks will be entering the Rock Hall for the second time, since Fleetwood Mac was previously inducted in 1998. This year’s ceremony will occur at Brooklyn, NY’s Barclays Center on March 29.

The nominated artists who lost out this year are Todd Rundgren, John Prine, Rage Against the Machine, LL Cool J, Kraftwerk, MC5, and Rufus and Chaka Khan. Last year’s class was Nina Simone, The Cars, Bon Jovi, The Moody Blues, and Dire Straits. New inductees Radiohead were first nominated last year, and notably came in 12th on the fan ballot, with the favorite being Bon Jovi (Def Leppard won the fan vote this year). Watch this year’s very Rock-and-Roll-Hall-of-Fame-y announcement video below.