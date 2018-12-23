Rihanna Says Her New Album Will Arrive in 2019

Rihanna says that her upcoming studio album will be released sometime in the coming year. In an Instagram post for her Fenty Beauty cosmetics line, the vocalist was asked when the release date for her new album would be announced. In a simple one-word response, the “Work” hitmaker said that the followup to her 2016 album Anti would arrive in “2019.”

In a Vogue cover story this May, Rihanna said that the release would be “a reggae album,” citing Bob Marley and Supa Dups, who made the beat for her 2016 Drake collab “Too Good,” as influences. Rolling Stone later reported that the album also had a strong dancehall feel, and that Rihanna has “500 records for this project [from] different producers and writers,” but that she’s only chasing 10 songs for the release.

Last month, Rihanna made an appearance in the trailer for Donald Glover’s new film Guava Island. In other, more politically-inspired moves, she recently sent a cease and desist letter to Donald Trump for using her music in his events and rejected an offer to perform at the Super Bowl, citing support for Colin Kaepernick. In September, she published an op-ed in The Guardian advocating for the worldwide education support initiatives. See the brief statement about her upcoming album below.