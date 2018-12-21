The members of Rae Sremmurd have released a pair of new Christmas songs, including a studio version of the ditty Swae Lee shared last December 25 on Twitter. The official track, entitled “Christmas at Swae’s,” incorporates the dulcet vocals from Lee’s original home-recorded performance and builds into a hi-fi rendering without overdecorating the romantic piano ballad. Slim Jxmmi’s contribution to the stocking, “Nothing for Christmas,” is an upbeat number that features bells of the jingle and cow variety. Both song titles are prefaced “Ear Drummers Presents” and both tracks are credited to Rae Sremmurd, Swae Lee, and Slim Jxmmi.

Rae Sremmurd released their three-part album SR3MM in May. They toured behind the project as openers for Childish Gambino and later as co-headliners with Wiz Khalifa. Their single “Offshore” featuring Young Thug and Swae’s single “Powerglide” featuring Juicy J were two of Spin’s 101 best songs of the year. Lee last appeared on the posthumous XXXTentacion collaboration “Arms Around You” and the Post Malone duet “Sunflower” from the Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse soundtrack. The group is scheduled to perform December 29 at halftime of the Atlanta Hawks’ game versus the Cleveland Cavaliers; the day also happens to be Jxmmi’s 28th birthday.

Listen to the new songs and Swae’s year-old Christmas performance below.