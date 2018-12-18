Back in October, Jack White’s Third Man Records announced the existence of two new songs from a forthcoming album by the Raconteurs, White’s supergroup with Brendan Benson, Jack Lawrence, and Patrick Keeler. According to new Third Man social media updates, those two tracks are titled “Sunday Driver” and “Now That You’re Gone,” and they make their official debut tomorrow, on Wednesday, December 19.

The “double A side” single marks the first new music from the Raconteurs in a little over 10 years. The group’s previous studio album, Consolers of the Lonely, was released in spring 2018 and recently received a 10-year anniversary reissue package via the Third Man Vault subscription series. White’s own most recent solo album, Boarding House Reach, was released in March of this year.

The anticipated 2019 Raconteurs album doesn’t yet have a title or release date. You can hear a clip of each new song via the tweet below. “Sunday Driver” promises to be a upbeat, bluesy rocker, while “Now That You’re Gone” is a melancholic electric ballad. Both feature White on lead vocals.