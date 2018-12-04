Queens of the Stone Age to Release “Silent Night” Christmas Single

Queens of the Stone Age may be whiskey-soaked, leather-clad avatars of rock’n’roll sleaze, but they evidently have a soft spot for Christmas tunes. As Pitchfork notes, Josh Homme’s long-running band just announced a new limited-edition holiday 7-inch single. The A-side will feature Homme singing “Silent Night” with blues guitarist C.W. Stoneking and Den Fertita of QOTSA on keys, and the B is a reading of “‘Twas the Night Before Christmas” by Homme and Brody Dalle of the Distillers (his wife) accompanied by “Their Three Little Elves” (their children).

The new single, which the band announced on Instagram today, will be released December 14, and is available to preorder via the Queens of the Stone Age website now.

Queens of the Stone Age’s latest album was last year’s Villains, their seventh, and their first collaboration with superstar producer Mark Ronson. More recently, Homme contributed a song called “Cruel, Cruel World” for the soundtrack to the popular wild west video game Red Dead Redemption 2. (The soundtrack also featured an alternate version of the song performed by country legend Willie Nelson.)

“It’s a Christmas miracle on vinyl!” the band wrote in their Instagram post. See the cover art for the new single via Instagram below.