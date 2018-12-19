Pusha T “Wasn’t Surprised” Grammys Ignored Drake for Best Rap Album

Just a delightful bit of gamesmanship on a slow Wednesday night, from Pusha T’s otherwise boring Associated Press interview about Daytona’s Grammy nomination for Best Rap Album, the first Grammy nod of Pusha’s career:

AP: Were you surprised to not see Drake’s album in best rap album? Pusha T: No. I wasn’t surprised. I think everybody needs to stay in their respective category. I don’t think me and him are in the same category.

For the record, Scorpion was not nominated for Best Rap Album, but it was nominated for Album of the Year, one of seven nominations Drake received this year. Cardi B’s Invasion of Privacy was also nominated for Album of the Year, in addition to Best Rap Album. This may or may not mean something.

You can read the full interview here.