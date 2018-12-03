Prince Songs to Be Adapted Into Feature Film Musical

Universal Pictures has acquired the rights to develop several Prince songs into an original film musical, per Variety. The movie will not be a biopic, but rather a fictional story inspired by the music. Which songs will appear in the film has not been reported. Universal has begun taking meetings with potential writers, according to the report.

The news follows a surge of Prince content this year. Prince’s estate made 23 of his albums from 1995 to 2010 available on all streaming services in August, and is currently releasing rarely seen music videos from the same time period in weekly installments. His first posthumous album, Piano & A Microphone 1983, was released in September.

A film about Prince’s visit to Wyoming for a date with a 20-year-old who won MTV’s 1986 “Win a Date With Prince” contest is also in development. You can read more about the latest Prince-inspired flick here.