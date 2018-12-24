Post Malone – “Wow.”

Post Malone has released a new single titled “Wow.” Earlier this month, the popstar wrote on Twitter that he’d put out a another “song before the year ends,” and with “Wow,” the Texas native has thankfully made good on his word. Officially released on Christmas Eve, the icy single isn’t exactly festive in theme, with Post rapping about his Mercedes and stuntin’ on those who doubted he’d ever make it this big. “Before I dropped Stoney, none of y’all really cared / Now they always say, “Congratulations,” to the kid,” he raps in clear reference to his earlier output. There’s also a Dallas Cowboys reference, an obvious homage to his dad’s involvement with the team.

“Wow.” marks the first new music from Post since “Sunflower,” his collaborative track with Rae Sremmurd rapper Swae Lee from the recent Marvel film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. His sophomore album Beerbongs & Bentleys was released in May containing “Psycho,” one our favorite songs of 2018. Earlier this year, he appeared on the deluxe edition of Lil Wayne’s Tha Carter V, along with Gucci Mane. Post joined Aerosmith on stage at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards to perform surreal renditions of “Dream On,” “Toys in the Attic,” and “Rockstar” live at the ceremony. Listen to “Wow.” below.