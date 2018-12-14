Pistol Annies are a force of nature: the trio of established country stars Miranda Lambert, Ashley Monroe, and Angaleena Presley, whose third album Interstate Gospel was one of the definitive country music releases of this year. The singer and songwriters’ penchant for classic country and western attitude lyrics, given a very 21st century spin, is on glorious display on their “Got My Name Changed Back” single, a scathing barnburner about the pleasures of a cathartic divorce. The group, who first debuted in 2011 with their Hell on Heels album, appeared on Late Night With Seth Myers to perform the song last night. Miranda Lambert joined in with the backing band with some committed washboard playing. Relish turns of phrase like “I don’t let a man get the best of me/Spent an afternoon at the DMV” and the song’s greatest moment of catharsis (the yelled “I broke his heart and I took his money”) below. If you enjoy this, go listen to the whole record, or at least also try “The Best Years of My Life.”