Watch Phoebe Bridgers Perform “Killer” and “Scott Street” on Last Call

The indie trio Boygenius recently wrapped its debut tour with a show at the Wiltern in Los Angeles, and Last Call With Carson Daly, which taped the gig, has been rolling out performance capsules over the past week. Today we receive two songs from Phoebe Bridgers’ solo set, both featured on her 2017 album Stranger in the Alps, “Killer” and “Scott Street.” Bridgers performs the former track over piano, steel guitar, and a sliver of a drum beat; her full band, including a violin and electric guitar, joins on the latter, a reflection on the loneliness of growing up.

Boygenius, which also includes Julien Baker and Lucy Dacus, released their acclaimed self-titled debut EP in October via Matador. Last Call broadcasted their performances of “Salt in the Wound” and “Me and My Dog,” both of which you can also watch below. The group previously brought the latter song to Late Night With Seth Meyers, as well as to NPR’s Tiny Desk, where they also performed “Souvenir” and “Ketchum, ID” from the EP. Yesterday, Dacus announced a 2019 U.S. tour behind her own March album Historian. You can view those dates here.

Watch Bridgers and Boygenius’ performances on Last Call below.