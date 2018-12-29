Pearl Jam to Discontinue Ten Club Single Subscription Series in 2019

Pearl Jam have announced that they’ll be ending their long-running Ten Club Single subscription series. As noted in a short post on the band’s website, the series will end on January 1, 2019, with 2017 and 2018 subscribers still eligible to receive MP3 downloads for those years. Physical subscribers for 2017 and 2018 will also receive limited-edition vinyl editions for the years they subscribed once physical production is complete.

“Beginning January 1, 2019, the Ten Club Single will be discontinued. We hope that you have enjoyed these special collectibles over the past 25+ years,” the band wrote on their website. “Pearl Jam and all of us at Ten Club appreciate the loyalty and dedication from our members. It has been amazing to watch the fan club evolve over the years into the tight-knit community it is today, and we’re excited to see what the future holds.”

The subscription service was one arm of the band’s Ten Club community which provided members with exclusive B-Sides, covers, and rarities in both digital and analog formats. The club grew out of the Mother Love Bone Earth Affair, an organization started by Pearl Jam in 1990 in an effort to “give back to their fans and create a community around Pearl Jam’s music,” according to their website. Pearl Jam’s last album Lightning Bolt was released in 2013. Read the full statement on Ten Club Single’s shutdown below.