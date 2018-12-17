Few legendary rock stars have ever seemed to be perpetually begging for a wedgie as much as Paul McCartney, so it should really come as no surprise that the former Beatle would be backing an anti-bullying campaign. (Just kidding, folks—bullying is indeed very bad, and Paul McCartney has written so many wonderful songs.) “Who Cares,” from his 2018 album Egypt Station, is not one of them, however. A new video treatment by Brantley Guiterrez features McCartney playing a psychologist who hypnotizes his patient (Emma Stone, why not) using a cartoonish pinwheel machine to get to the root of her trauma. The result is a goofy dream sequence with costumes and set pieces look like concept art from The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari or a children’s book with a very frightening aesthetic.

“Who cares what the idiots say / Who cares what the idiots do / Who cares about the pain in your heart? / Who cares about you? / I do,” McCartney sings. Thus, the video comes complete with a suitable hashtag (Macca previously attempted one with his “Come On to Me” dance challenge video): #WhoCaresIDo. The project is a partnership with the non-profit Creative Visions, who developed a campaign around the video in conjunction with Enso, Artemis Rising Foundation, the Blue Chip Foundation, and Facebook.

Watch the clip at Apple Music.