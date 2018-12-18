Thom Yorke, Lady Gaga, and The Coup Shortlisted for 2019 Oscars

This year, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has announced shortlists in nine categories. Among the potential nominees for Best Original Song are Thom Yorke’s “Suspirium” (from Suspiria), Sampha’s “Treasure” (from Beautiful Boy), Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper’s “Shallow” (from A Star Is Born), and The Coup’s “OYAHYTT” (from Sorry To Bother You). Dark horse “When A Cowboy Trades his Spurs For Wings,” from The Ballad Of Buster Scruggs, also makes an appearance on the shortlist.

While Yorke made the cut for Best Original Song, his full Suspiria score was snubbed in the Best Original Score category, as were scores from Jonny Greenwood (You Were Never Really Here) and the late Jóhann Jóhannsson (Mandy). Shortlisted original scores include Geoff Barrow (of Portishead) and Ben Salisbury’s for Annihilation, Nicholas Britell’s for If Beale Street Could Talk, and two-time Oscar winner Alexandre Desplat’s for Isle of Dogs. See the full shortlists below; the official nominees will be announced on January 22.

Best Original Song shortlist:

Willie Watson, Tim Blake Nelson and Willie Watson – “When A Cowboy Trades His Spurs For Wings” (The Ballad of Buster Scruggs)

Sampha – “Treasure” (Beautiful Boy)

Kendrick Lamar and SZA – “All The Stars” (Black Panther)

Jónsi and Troye Sivan – “Revelation” (Boy Erased)

Dolly Parton – “Girl in the Movies” (Dumplin’)

Arlissa – “We Won’t Move” (The Hate U Give)

Emily Blunt – “The Place Where Lost Things Go” (Mary Poppins Returns)

Emily Blunt and Lin-Manuel Miranda – “Trip A Little Light Fantastic” (Mary Poppins Returns)

Quincy Jones, Chaka Khan and Mark Ronson – “Keep Reachin’” (Quincy)

Jennifer Hudson and Diane Warren – “I’ll Fight” (RBG)

Gal Gadot and Sarah Silverman – “A Place Called Slaughter Race” (Ralph Breaks the Internet)

The Coup and Lakeith Stanfield – “OYAHYTT” (Sorry to Bother You)

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper – “Shallow” (A Star is Born)

Thom Yorke – “Suspirium” (Suspiria)

Sade – “The Big Unknown” (Widows)

Best Original Score shortlist:

Annihilation

Avengers: Infinity War

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

Black Panther

BlacKKKlansman

Crazy Rich Asians

The Death of Stalin

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald

First Man

If Beale Street Could Talk

Isle of Dogs

Mary Poppins Returns

A Quiet Place

Ready Player One

Vice