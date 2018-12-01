Ohio Radio Station Stops Playing “Baby, It’s Cold Outside” Due to Predatory Lyrics

A radio station in Cleveland has decided to stop playing the popular holiday song “Baby, It’s Cold Outside,” citing listener concerns about predatory undertones in the lyrics. WSYX/WTTE reports that WDOK Star 102.1 pulled the song from its Christmas music rotation after receiving a call from a listener who suggested it was inappropriate.

“It wasn’t really our decision. It’s the decision of our listeners,” says WDOK midday host Desiray. “People might say, ‘oh, enough with that #MeToo,’ but if you really put that aside and listen to the lyrics, it’s not something I would want my daughter to be in that kind of a situation. The tune might be catchy, but let’s maybe not promote that sort of an idea.”

The song, which was originally written by Frank Loesser in 1944, is a call-and-response duet in which a man tries to convince a woman to stay the night. “I really can’t stay,” she sings, to which he responds, “But baby, it’s cold outside.” Other lyrics include the woman singing “Say, what’s in this drink?” and “I simply must go…the answer is no.”

The song has long been the subject of debate, with some considering it predatory and inappropriate and others viewing it as a playful back-and-forth. Although the station says a clear majority of listeners supported the ban according to a poll on their website, a poll on their Facebook page shows that over 95% of respondents think the song is “a classic.” What do you think?

This article originally appeared on Stereogum.