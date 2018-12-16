Offset Crashes Cardi B’s Rolling Loud Set: “Take Me Back, Cardi”

Offset has continued efforts to win back his wife Cardi B with yet another stunt. During Cardi’s headlining set last night at Los Angeles’ Rolling Loud festival, Offset appeared on stage with flowers and a display reading “Take me back, Cardi.”

“I just want to tell you I’m sorry, babe,” Offset said, handing a bouquet of flowers to Cardi. But the “Bodak Yellow” rapper apparently wasn’t having it, asking Offset to leave the stage so she could continue with the show as planned. Later on Instagram, she posted a short video explaining that she didn’t want her fans directing online hate at Offset over their fallout, referencing a recent Pete Davidson Instagram post that many interpreted as suicidal. “I’m not saying that I’m getting back together with [Offset], I just don’t like that bashing online thing,” she said. “I know how painful it is when you have millions of people bashing you every single day, I don’t like that and it doesn’t make me feel any better.”

Yesterday, Offset posted a video on Instagram asking for Cardi to take him back for his birthday, explaining that though he did cheat on her, he’s ultimately sorry for “breaking your heart, breaking our promise, breaking God’s promise and being a selfish, messed-up husband.” Earlier this weekend at Rolling Loud, 21 Savage led the crowd in a chant calling for Cardi to take back Offset.

The Migos rapper was supposed to release his solo debut album Friday night, which ultimately never came out. Later that night, he apologized for the delay on Twitter, where he wrote “OOOOPPPSSS!!!” The third and final Migos solo debut album, the release follows Quavo’s Quavo Huncho and Takeoff’s The Last Rocket earlier this year. At a performance last week in New York, Cardi changed the lyrics of her verse on Migos’ “Motor Sport” to be about divorcing Offset. Watch clips of Offset’s Rolling Loud appearance below.

Offset crashes Cardi B’s set at @RollingLoud. The rapper brought out flowers and a cake set up that spelled out “Take Me Back Cardi” on stage. Cardi B was not feeling the gesture and had him and the set up removed. pic.twitter.com/MBh3xUWrls — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) December 16, 2018

Yooo craziest shit happened at Rolling Loud. Offset interrupted Cardi B’s HEADLINING performance, in order to publicly ask her to take him back. She was not HAVING IT. pic.twitter.com/xmOpgs3Vqz — Romario Bautista (@coquihanii) December 16, 2018

CARDI B MADE OFFSET LOOK LIKE A FOOL LMAO pic.twitter.com/v4JPYLHVKU — emily nunez (@nunezemilyy) December 16, 2018