Norah Jones made an appearance on a special New Year’s episode of Austin City Limits, where she performed Ray Charles’ “What Would I Do Without You.” The performance was part of ACL’s Fifth Annual Hall of Fame New Year’s Special, which this year paid tribute to Ray Charles, Marcia Ball, and Los Lobos. “It’s my honor to be here,” she said introducing the song.

“This is one of my favorite Ray Charles songs.” Jones delivered a bluesy, piano-driven rendition of the song, backed by an organist, upright bassist, four-person brass section, and a drummer.

Elsewhere in the ceremony, Gary Clark Jr. covered Charles’ classic “Night Time Is the Right Time,” and Los Lobos was joined by Chris Isaak, Bon Scaggs, Robert Randolph, and filmmaker Robert Rodriguez to perform “La Bamba.” Originally written by Richie Havens in 1958, the song became one of Los Lobos’ biggest hits, peaking at No. 11 on Billboard’s mainstream rock chart in August 1987.

The episode was recorded on October 25th at Austin’s Moody Theater, and premieres December 31 at 11pm EST on PBS. In 2019, the show will host performances by Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, Arctic Monkeys, Willie Nelson and Buddy Guy. Watch clips of the Jones and Los Lobos performances below.