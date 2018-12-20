New Order Announce Movement Box Set

New Order have announced the release of Movement (Definitive Edition), the box set reissue of the band’s 1981 debut album Movement. The box set includes the remastered album on vinyl and CD as well as unreleased songs, a DVD featuring live performances and TV appearances, and a hardcover book. New Order also plans on reissuing four of their early 12″ vinyl singles: “Ceremony (version 1),” “Ceremony (version 2),” “Everything’s Gone Green,” and “Temptation.” The singles can be pre-ordered as a bundle with the Movement (Definitive Edition) box set or purchased on their own beginning March 8.

Movement (Definitive Edition) drops on April 5. The last proper album New Order released was 2015’s Music Complete.