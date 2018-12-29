netflix-confirms-black-mirror-season-five-will-arrive-in-2019

Netflix’s new Black Mirror film was released on Friday, but the streaming platform doesn’t appear to be slowing down with new offerings in the franchise. In the wake of its Friday release, many fans thought that the choose-your-own-adventure film would ultimately serve as a replacement for the show’s fifth season, with reports from publications like the New York Times only adding to the mystery. Now, Ars Technica reports that the fifth season of Black Mirror is still on the way after all, arriving on the streaming platform sometime in 2019.

“We’re doing more optimistic episodes and stories, rather than just dystopian and negative ones,” Black Mirror creator Charlie Brooker told the Times. “We want to keep the show interesting for us.” Noticeably absent from the published interview was confirmation that the show would return with more episodes in 2019, but in a new statement shared with Ars Technica, Netflix has now confirmed that season five will still be released this year. “Season five will arrive later in 2019, as previously announced” a Netflix spokesperson shared with Ars Technica.

The latest offering from the Emmy Award-winning series, Black Mirror: Bandersnatch makes use of an interactive storytelling system that Netflix announced last year in an intricate choose-your-own-adventure release. The film follows four seasons of the show, which was purchased by Netflix in September 2015.