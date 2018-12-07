News \
Hear a New Ezra Koenig Song in Neo Yokio’s Christmas Special
Neo Yokio, the Netflix animated series starring Jaden Smith and brainchild of Vampire Weekend’s Ezra Koenig, debuted last year to much critical praise. While it was commissioned for a second season, there’s been little word about when that will arrive. But early this morning, a new hour-long Neo Yokio Christmas special titled “Pink Christmas” debuted on the streaming service, and as an added bonus, it features part of a new Ezra Koenig song.
Titled “Friend Like You” and written by Koenig, Bloodpop, and iLoveMakonnen, it’s a sparse, low-key number, combining a hip guitar riff with a heavy drum kick and electric piano. The song has a simplistic and catchy funk to it, with Koenig singing, “I never had a friend like you, I don’t think I’ll ever find another” in a delicate, nursery-rhyme melody. If nothing else, it might be called “slick” or “very cool and def good.”
“Friend Like You” appears between the 32:00-33:00 minute mark of the special and again during the closing credits, but in both cases it’s a preview rather than a full treatment. Vampire Weekend fans: Consider this a hint at what might be in store when Vampire Weekend’s much-anticipated new album arrives next year.
Netflix subscribers can stream the Neo Yokio Christmas special here.