Morrissey Shares Tracklist for Covers Album California Son

Morrissey has shared on his website the tracklist for a forthcoming covers album entitled California Son. The project will feature renditions of Bob Dylan’s dedication to assassinated NAACP activist Medgar Evers, “Only a Pawn in Their Game,” and Phil Ochs’ similarly civil rights-minded “Days of Decision.” (Morrissey endorsed a far-right British political party in April.) The album also includes covers of songs by Joni Mitchell, Dionne Warwick, Carly Simon, and others. The announcement does not include a release date, but does note the LP was produced by Joe Chiccarelli.

Morrissey’s deluxe edition of his 2017 album Low in High School is out on Friday. It features Morrissey’s recent cover of the Pretenders’ “Back On the Chain Gang,” which he performed last month on The Late Late Show with James Corden. He is currently on a Latin American tour scheduled to wrap December 15 in Santiago, Chile.

View the full California Son tracklist below.

Jobriath – “Morning Starship”

Joni Mitchell – “Don’t Interrupt the Sorrow”

Bob Dylan – “Only a Pawn in Their Game”

Buffy Sainte Marie – “Suffer the Little Children

Phil Ochs – “Days of Decision”

Roy Orbison – “It’s Over”

Laura Nyro – “Wedding Bell Blues”

Dionne Warwick – “Loneliness Remembers What Happiness Forgets”

Gary Puckett & the Union Gap – “Lady Willpower”

Carly Simon – “When You Close Your Eyes”

Tim Hardin – “Lenny’s Tune”

Melanie – “Some Say I Got Devil”